Taxi driver punches Abigail Kubeka in the face after car accident

Generations: The Legacy actress and legendary singer Abigail Kubeka is still reeling in shock after a taxi driver assaulted her last week.

In an incident that took place in Soweto, the two drivers bumped into each other’s cars.

The taxi driver apparently punched Kubeka on the face and mouth, leaving her with visible black marks on the face.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters confirmed in a statement that Orlando police were investigating a case of common assault following an incident that happened on October 16 2019.

She, however, explained that police were not at liberty to disclose or confirm the identity of the complainant at this stage.

But sources close to Kubeka confirmed that the singer was attacked while trying to apologise to a taxi driver after an accident.