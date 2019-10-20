South Africa

Six dead as taxi rolls 1km down embankment near Durban

By Naledi Shange - 20 October 2019 - 13:40
A taxi rolled about 1km down an embankment in the Inanda Dam area, west of Durban, on Sunday morning.
Image: Rescue Care

Six people are confirmed dead in a horror taxi crash in the Inanda Dam area, west of Durban. The injured are being airlifted from the side of a cliff, with the crash scene incredibly difficult to access.

The first survivor was airlifted out shortly before 2.15pm.

Emergency services in Durban had to walk about 2km down a steep embankment to get to the scene. 

According to Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care paramedics, medics were being forced to trek the rocky 2km route to reach the taxi.

“The taxi left the roadway and rolled down the embankment. They [emergency services] have to walk [to the scene] as there is no access by road to get to where the taxi is.”

Jamieson said that two people were critically injured, with six others being seriously injured.

Police were also on the scene.

