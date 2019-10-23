16 injured as taxi rolls down embankment in Sandton
Sixteen people were injured when a taxi rolled down an embankment on William Nicol drive in Bryanston on Wednesday morning.
Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the accident happened just after 6am.
Herbst said it was believed that the driver had lost control of the taxi.
Sixteen people, including men and women, sustained minor to serious injuries.
They were transported to hospital.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.