South Africa

16 injured as taxi rolls down embankment in Sandton

By Iavan Pijoos - 23 October 2019 - 11:04
Sixteen people, including men and women, sustained minor to serious injuries in the accident in Bryanston.
Image: Netcare911

Sixteen people were injured when a taxi rolled down an embankment on William Nicol drive in Bryanston on Wednesday morning.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the accident happened just after 6am.

Herbst said it was believed that the driver had lost control of the taxi.

Sixteen people, including men and women, sustained minor to serious injuries.

They were transported to hospital.

Five KZN municipal workers killed as taxi collides with sugarcane truck

KwaZulu-Natal MEC Sipho Hlomuka has conveyed his condolences to the families of five Jozini municipal workers who died in a car accident over the ...
News
1 day ago

Seven schoolboys dead in horror truck crash in North West

Seven pupils from the North West died in a car accident, the provincial community safety and transport department said on Sunday.
News
3 days ago

