A father and son died after a collision between a Rea Vaya bus and their motorcycle on Empire Road in Parktown‚ Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday morning.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the crash happened at the intersection of Empire and Joubert Road.

Minnaar said the father and his 10-year-old son died in the crash.

"The cause of the accident will be investigated. The bus driver is on the scene‚" he said.

At about 8am‚ two bodies lay covered in silver police foil close to the traffic lights at a busy intersection and a petrol station.

The bus‚ with broken windows and damage to the front‚ was parked on the paving at the petrol station.

The motorbike was shred to pieces‚ with part of the back wheel lying next to the bus.

A small pillow lay close the covered body of the young child.

"You see that pillow‚ that is the pillow the child used to sit on. We saw that father every single morning taking his disabled child to school. Every single morning‚" a tow truck driver told TimesLIVE.

The child attended a school for autism‚ close to the accident scene.