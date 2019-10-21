South Africa

Five KZN municipal workers killed as taxi collides with sugarcane truck

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 21 October 2019 - 17:47
Two separate road accidents in KZN left a total of 11 people dead at the weekend. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka has conveyed his condolences to the families of five Jozini municipal workers who died in a car accident at the weekend.

The workers were killed when the minibus they were in collided with a sugarcane truck on the N2 outside Mtubatuba, in northern KZN, on Saturday evening. They were returning from a district sports event in the town.

“As the sphere of local government, we are saddened by this tragic loss of life. To lose five officials in such a manner as this is really heartbreaking. Their loss leaves a huge void in this municipality,” said Hlomuka.

On Sunday another horrific accident took place in the province, leaving six people dead after a taxi rolled down an embankment in the Inanda Dam area, west of Durban.

