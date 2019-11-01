Counting change in a taxi drives me nuts

After my car accident in January, I have been suffering from post-traumatic stress when I am called to drive. I get exhilarating anxiety attacks behind the steering wheel and every hoot nearly gives me a heart attack.

So, I have had to rely on friends and family to get me around, while I sit in the car and pretend I am being chauffeured about.

Nonetheless, I still take the Vrrr-pha! for solo trips because I can't resist the pleasure of pushing that much torque on the road!

However, on a random occasion, I do pluck up some courage and venture to town in a taxi. Those have always been great entertainment in my hood.

You see, taxis are vessels for the rainbow nation, owing to widespread poverty. And there is nothing more amusing than the moments when a passenger provokes a Quantum-wide conversation about corruption.

So I always look forward to sitting back and giving an ear to whatever debate on current issues sprouts along the journey.