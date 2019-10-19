South Africa

UKZN student killed for being a 'zombie' is laid to rest

By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER - 19 October 2019 - 12:59
University of KwaZulu-Natal students held marches after Simukelo Zondi's death, calling for justice
Image: Facebook

Slain University of KwaZulu-Natal student Simukelo Zondi — who was allegedly murdered by his roommate — was laid to rest on Saturday.

The BCom student’s burnt remains were discovered at the university’s Westville campus at the weekend

His roommate Khanyile Nzimande was arrested and charged with murder.

Simukelo Zondi
Image: Supplied

He is expected to make his second court appearance at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday

A video has been doing the rounds in which Nzimande is seen in the university's risk management services office. In the video he tells security officers that Zondi died because he was a “zombie” and involved in witchcraft.

It is understood that Zondi’s funeral was set to take place at the Swayimane community hall near Wartburg, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

After Zondi’s death, students and staff at different campuses staged marches calling for justice for the 25-year-old student.

The march was also organised to demonstrate their stand against violence on campus and their residential spaces.

