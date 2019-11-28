'A God-fearing, A-grade student': friends and family pay tribute to Precious Ramabulana

The family and friends of slain student Precious Ramabulana have described her as a God-fearing, always-smiling and ambitious woman who excelled in her studies.

The 21-year-old was brutally murdered on Sunday, on the eve of the 16 days of activism campaign. She was stabbed several times — reportedly as many as 52 — and died in her dorm room.

After an extensive search, police arrested a 28-year-old suspect at Nyakelang Village, more than 120km away.

Ramabulana's maternal aunt, Rudzani Mashotha, said the family was struggling to come to terms with how she was killed.

“There is only so much she could have done, but to stab her so many times is just heartbreaking. We are shattered, but trying our best to accept it,” she told TimesLIVE.

The final-year student at Capricorn TVET College was described as an A-grade student.

“She has always been smart. She finished high school in record time. Even at college she was doing well, getting distinctions throughout,” said family spokesperson Mavis Sitholimela.

Her lecturer, Stephen Mashitisho, shared similar sentiments.

“I'm lost for words. She was one of my brightest students. She loved education; she performed very well.

“She had a great attitude towards life and someone foolish and horny just had to snatch the life out of this beautiful and dedicated creature,” he wrote on Facebook.