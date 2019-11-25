Murder case delay annoys accused
A Soweto man accused of stabbing and killing his girlfriend at his residence will have to wait until next year for his matter to continue.
This came out in the Protea magistrate's court where the trial of Mncedisi Mbonambi was scheduled to commence today.
However, the matter was postponed until February 6 as the prosecutor, Patricia Sally, was not available and could therefore not proceed in her absence.
Mbonambi, who sat quietly in the dock, appeared annoyed with the postponement. He faces a charge of murder after he allegedly stabbed Nonkululeko Mnisi to death at his Zola home last year.
On the day of her murder, Mnisi had visited 42-year-old Mbonambi.
A neighbour alerted the police to a scuffle that allegedly led to her death.
Police arrived and found the suspect (Mbonambi) and the bloodied body in the house.
Previously, Dr Kaiser Skhosana,pathology expert who performed an autopsy on Mnisi’s body told the court that her clothes were soaked in blood when he received her body, and that she was stabbed a multiple of times.
Skhosana said Mnisi sustained a huge gash on the side of her left leg which was about 4.50cm deep as a result of the sharp object that was used to stab her.