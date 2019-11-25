Murder case delay annoys accused

A Soweto man accused of stabbing and killing his girlfriend at his residence will have to wait until next year for his matter to continue.

This came out in the Protea magistrate's court where the trial of Mncedisi Mbonambi was scheduled to commence today.

However, the matter was postponed until February 6 as the prosecutor, Patricia Sally, was not available and could therefore not proceed in her absence.

Mbonambi, who sat quietly in the dock, appeared annoyed with the postponement. He faces a charge of murder after he allegedly stabbed Nonkululeko Mnisi to death at his Zola home last year.