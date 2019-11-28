Precious Ramabulana murder accused found with 'cellphone, bloody clothes and a sharp object'

A 28-year-old man, arrested for the murder of Precious Ramabulana, was allegedly found in possession of her cellphone, bloodstained clothes and a sharp object, said the family.

The Capricorn TVET College student was brutally murdered about 2.30 on Sunday morning.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said the man was arrested at his parental home in Nyakelang Village, Botlokwa, on Thursday morning.

He was arrested after an operation involving crime intelligence, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) and forensic and detective services, according to police.

“We are confident that we have the right suspect in custody and that he has a case to answer to. The investigating team must be applauded for speedily apprehending the suspect,” said MEC for transport and community safety Namane Dickson Masemola.