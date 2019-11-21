'Deport killer's family to Eswatini'

The community of Schoemansdal in Mpumalanga wants the family of a man accused of killing his 17-year-old girlfriend to leave their village.

Donald Dlamini, 22, a pupil at Mahlatsi high school is accused of stabbing and chopping Snethemba Maziba before burning her body last week.

Provincial police said Dlamini confessed to stabbing Maziba and covering her body with tyres and burning it for two consecutive days.

The community marched to Schoemansdal police station yesterday to demand thatthe suspect's family be deported.

They closed the R570 which leads to the Matsamo border towards Eswatini.

Dlamini, who is charged with murder and concealment of death, is expected to apply for bail in the Boschfontein periodical court today.

"This boy is actually not from here, he is from Swaziland. He must go back after serving his time. His family must just leave the country and go back to where they come from. We can't stay with them here. We know they didn't kill Maziba, but seeing them here angers us, so they must leave," said community member Sizwe Nyambi.

Maziba's family said their daughter, who was the accused's girlfriend, was reported missing on November 8, and her remains were found four days later with the help of the community policing forum (CPF).