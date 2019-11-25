PE school fears further vandalism and theft during holidays

Vandalism and theft is costing Gertrude Shope Primary School in Port Elizabeth thousands of rand. As schools are expected to close for the holidays soon, teachers and parents fear their school will be ransacked by criminals.

The school governing body (SGB) has asked the education department to provide security guards to patrol the premises at night, but the department says its up to the school to set its own funds aside for this expense.

“Every time we close, our school is damaged. The problem is during the holidays, weekends and at night. When we close, we have to carry all the furniture from our grade R side and bring it into our main school building out of fear of the vandals,” said principal Thembeka Ngcape.

Gertrude Shope Primary is situated in the township of Govan Mbeki and has 936 pupils. Ngcape said each year they spend most of their budget on repairs to doors, windows, a fence and electrical wiring.