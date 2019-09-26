Sadtu demands decolonised school curriculum that will produce global citizens

“We demand that teaching and learning materials be transformed so that every learner can appreciate his/her self-worth. Curriculum must prioritise the values that will help South Africa to be one nation. We need a curriculum that will empower the education system to produce global citizens with global competences,” Maluleke said.

Maluleke said they also demand plans and reports on a regular basis at the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) chambers to end mud schools and dilapidated buildings.

“Pit toilets or bush toilets must be eradicated without any delay because they degrade, invade and disrespect our dignity. We resolve to develop as the union the monitoring mechanisms that will enable us to take matters to the court of law to force the department to deliver. We must be prepared at all times to mobilise communities around these issues so that our programme is owned by all,” Maluleke said.