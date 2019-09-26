South Africa

Sadtu demands decolonised school curriculum that will produce global citizens

By yoliswa sobuwa - 26 September 2019 - 12:56
SADTU general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said they demand a curriculum that will move them away from the high levels of school-related anxiety and stress.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE / SOWETAN

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union is calling for a decolonised curriculum for the educational system and a curriculum that is based on research, evidence and experience developed by teachers and educationists which will emphasise in-depth understanding and form a sound basis for future learning.

“We demand that teaching and learning materials be transformed so that every learner can appreciate his/her self-worth. Curriculum must prioritise the values that will help South Africa to be one nation. We need a curriculum that will empower the education system to produce global citizens with global competences,” Maluleke said.

Maluleke said they also demand plans and reports on a regular basis at the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) chambers to end mud schools and dilapidated buildings.

“Pit toilets or bush toilets must be eradicated without any delay because they degrade, invade and disrespect our dignity. We resolve to develop as the union the monitoring mechanisms that will enable us to take matters to the court of law to force the department to deliver. We must be prepared at all times to mobilise communities around these issues so that our programme is owned by all,” Maluleke said.

