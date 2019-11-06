Outa fumes over 'wasted' Lotto millions meant for Limpopo school toilets

It said the NLC awarded R10m to Zibsifusion, a non-profit organisation, to build the facilities in November last year.

“Red flags were raised by Outa because the NLC awarded Zibsifusion R10m to build ablutions in 10 schools and not eight," said Dominique Msibi, Outa's manager for special projects.

Although Zibsifusion received the full R10m in November last year, Outa said little work had been done when it conducted a site visit in May this year to assess the quality and progress of the ablution construction sites detailed in Zibsifusion’s report.

"It was quite apparent by the state of construction that very little work had started ... In fact, most of the construction sites indicated that work had only recently begun - if at all," said Msibi.

"This begs the question: what was the Zibsifusion progress report based on?"

Based on this visit, Outa drafted a report on its findings, which outlined in detail the state of the ablution facilities at the schools and what work had been done since Zibsifusion received the funds November 2018.

Msibi said Outa wanted to expose the appalling state of the ablution facilities at these schools, which should have been much improved, given the money the commission paid to Zibsifusion.