Parents close down Port Elizabeth school

There has been no teaching at Inkqubela Primary School in Kwazakhele, Port Elizabeth, since Monday, where angry parents have closed roads to the school with burning tyres and rubbish.

GroundUp reports they are demanding better infrastructure and security.

Inkqubela Primary School has 446 pupils.

Teachers stayed outside the school gate in their vehicles as parents blocked the roads.

The parents’ anger boiled over after a pupil, Anda Mani, left the school during school hours and drowned swimming in the Swartskop River. The fence around the school had been vandalised.

Parent Mvuzo Sitole said the school was vulnerable to thugs. “Windows and doors are broken. The ceiling is hanging over the heads of our kids. Toilets are broken and kids are forced to relieve themselves on the field ... Thugs come to classes and rob the teachers of their cellphones and money.