Rouge speaks out about 'police harassment'
Rouge was left feeling disrespected and disappointed when a Metro police officer allegedly made an inappropriate comment about the way she was dressed at a roadblock in Fourways, Johannesburg, on Sunday.
“It was around midnight that I approached the roadblock. An officer stopped me and asked for my driver's licence, which I gave him. Just as he was about to return my licence, he flashed his flashlight on my thighs because he could see I was wearing shorts,” Rouge told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE.
“He then asked why I wasn't wearing long pants, considering I was driving alone late at night. Although he was being humorous, I still felt very uncomfortable about it.”
Rouge said this was not the first time she had experienced inappropriate behaviour from a police officer. Earlier this year she had a similar experience in Tshwane, she said.
“The officer then also asked why I wasn't wearing long pants and driving alone late at night. But he wasn't speaking out of humour and had more on an off-ish note.”
Rouge said she was fed up with police officers treating her and other women in SA in this manner.
When asked what motorists should do when faced with a situation such as hers, Johannesburg Metro Police senior superintendent Wayne Minnaar said: “She must report the incident immediately. That's total misconduct by the officer. She must contact 0800 203 713 on the JMPD internal affairs hotline. She doesn't need anything. She must just give them where the roadblock was and the time, and they'll investigate.”
The rapper also took to Twitter to express her frustration and caution other women.
Last night a traffic cop shined his light into my car onto my thighs and asked me why I wasn't wearing long pants.— Love & Other Stuff (@Rouge_Rapper) November 24, 2019
This is south africa.
That's the ideal but fact is if they speak zulu to me and I respond in English. The IMMEDIATE change is attitude is there https://t.co/8rbSVu8t58— Love & Other Stuff (@Rouge_Rapper) November 24, 2019
I feel like I need to learn vernac as well. Cause everytime I respond in English I seem disrespectful to cops or something. There's no winning. So these days I just shut up.— Love & Other Stuff (@Rouge_Rapper) November 24, 2019
The way I was shook and just wanted to leave the situation I didn't friend.— Love & Other Stuff (@Rouge_Rapper) November 24, 2019
Cops are always saying weird shit to me. I married. Why is such a pretty girl all alone. This is not a first. https://t.co/6p8RDh56vJ
And trust if you point it out to them that they are being disrespectful. Cops can make your night a living hell if you try and tell them the law and shit. So we have to keep quiet..even laugh with them. https://t.co/SpwUWgbSUo— Love & Other Stuff (@Rouge_Rapper) November 24, 2019
What I've learnt is keep quiet apparently cause if you say shit, they make your night a living hell. https://t.co/i8RvFl2Y5r— Love & Other Stuff (@Rouge_Rapper) November 24, 2019
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.