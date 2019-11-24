Two cops shot dead in Joburg after responding to hijacking complaint

Two police officers were shot dead in Johannesburg on Saturday night after responding to a hijacking complaint.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said a captain and a warrant officer were responding to reports of a hijacking at Leonie street in Winchester Hills, in the south of Johannesburg, around 8pm.

“Initial reports suggest the two members came under fire and they were both fatally wounded at Vleiroos Street while on their way to the complaint. The hijacked vehicle has since been recovered in Klipspruit, Soweto.”