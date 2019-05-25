KZN cop arrested for killing colleague in police station

An argument between two cops at a police station near Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal ended in bloodshed on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said a case of murder was opened at Ekombe police station - where the incident occurred - after a 43-year-old police officer was shot dead.

"It is alleged that the police officer was on duty when he got into an altercation with an off-duty police officer.

"The off-duty police officer allegedly shot and killed his colleague."

Zwane said the 30-year-old man was immediately arrested by police officers on duty.

"A firearm suspected to be used in the commission of the crime was seized and it will be subjected to ballistic tests.

"The suspect will appear in the Nkandla Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with murder," said Zwane.