Police launch manhunt after 'gang boss' gunned down outside Umhlanga gym

Police are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man who was gunned down shortly after leaving the Virgin Active Gym at Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga, KZN, on Thursday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder was opened by Durban North police.

"It is alleged that today at 10am, a 30-year-old man was at a parking lot in Umhlanga when he was shot by unknown suspects. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances are being investigated," said Gwala.