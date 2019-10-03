Two cops killed in shootout with intervention unit in KZN

Two police officers were shot dead during a shootout with members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU) in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said the incident occurred in the Dalton area, about 49km from Pietermaritzburg.

“About 2.30 this morning the team was on a road between Greytown and Dalton when they spotted a police patrol vehicle approaching them in the vicinity of the Seven Oaks area. The team tried to flag down the police patrol vehicle, but instead of stopping, the sergeant from the patrol vehicle allegedly opened fire on the team, which had to return fire.”

Naidoo said both police officers in the patrol vehicle were killed.

“An angle grinder, jack hammer and other implements, as well as ink-stained cash, were found inside the patrol vehicle. It is believed that the cash may have been stolen from the Dalton Post Office last night.”

Meanwhile, Gen Khehla Sitole said he had instructed the provincial commissioner to ensure the matter be thoroughly investigated and all those involved, including police officers, be brought to book.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about crime to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number on 086 00 10111. Callers can remain anonymous and all information will be treated in confidence.