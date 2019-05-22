Family now buries 2 brothers

A family has been hit by a double tragedy after losing two brothers in the space of seven days.

On Monday, Sazi Ngubane, 32, was killed by police after discharging a firearm while performing a ritual at the spot where his brother Mduduzi was stabbed in Yeoville, Johannesburg.

Ngubane had gone to the scene of his brother's killing to fetch his spirit as per tradition.

To conclude the ceremony, Ngubane fired several shots in the air.

According to witness Mtomuhle Mzila, the ceremony was supposed to be conducted as Mduduzi had died by a weapon.

"Sazi arrived there with the coffin transported by a funeral parlour. He had to shoot in the air because our boy had died by a weapon. I think he fired four times in the air. By that time the man who was speaking, performing the tradition, had just finished," Mzila said.

Mzila said afterwards Ngubane went into the car.

Just as he departed, police arrived and some residents pointed to him as the person who had fired the shots.

"Police sounded their siren and the car that Ngubane was in stopped," he said.