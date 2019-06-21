Ipid confirms probe after young man dies during service delivery protest

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed that an investigation is under way into the death of a young man in Manenberg, after community members alleged that he was shot by a policeman.

Pedro Kalshi, 23, and Peter Henkerman, 34, were reportedly caught up in police intervention efforts after police responded to a gang shootout on the Cape Flats.

Kalshi died after paramedics transported him to Groote Schuur Hospital.

"Ipid will conduct a preliminary investigation into the shooting of two men in their twenties in Manenberg, Cape Town, on June 20 2019," said Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini.

"Ipid received a report from the SAPS alleging that police responded to a gang-related issue and on arrival at the scene, gangsters fired at the police. Police returned fire and in the crossfire, two people were injured," he said.