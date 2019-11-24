WATCH | Bank of Lisbon goes up in smoke
Johannesburg residents witnessed the demolition of the historic Bank of Lisbon building, that was on Sunday morning demolished.
The 31 storey building remains a sad memory for South Africans after three fire fighters were killed last year when the building caught fire in September.
Mduduzi Ndlovu, Simphiwe Moropana and Khathutshelo Muedi were called to the scene to put out a fire at the building when they tragically lost their lives.
WATCH: The demolition of the Bank of Lisbon building where three firefighters died last year. @MalindaPromise pic.twitter.com/Zfxei59Y3t— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) November 24, 2019
The building was imploded on Sunday morning around nine as thousands of residents made their way to the surrounding building rooftops to take picture and videos of the historical moment.
The building, situated at Pixley Ka Isaka Street in Johannesburg central, was no longer fit for occupation after the tragedy took place on September 5, 2018.
After an assessment were conducted by structural engineers, it was discovered that the fire had caused severe damage to the slabs of the burnt floors and therefore posed a threat of collapsing.
