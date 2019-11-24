WATCH | Bank of Lisbon goes up in smoke

Johannesburg residents witnessed the demolition of the historic Bank of Lisbon building, that was on Sunday morning demolished.

The 31 storey building remains a sad memory for South Africans after three fire fighters were killed last year when the building caught fire in September.

Mduduzi Ndlovu, Simphiwe Moropana and Khathutshelo Muedi were called to the scene to put out a fire at the building when they tragically lost their lives.