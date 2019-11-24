South Africa

WATCH | Bank of Lisbon goes up in smoke

By Promise Marupeng - 24 November 2019 - 10:04
The Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg was demolished on Sunday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Johannesburg residents witnessed the demolition of the historic Bank of Lisbon building, that was on Sunday morning demolished. 

The 31 storey building remains a sad memory for South Africans after three fire fighters were killed last year when the building caught fire in September. 

Mduduzi Ndlovu, Simphiwe Moropana and Khathutshelo Muedi were called to the scene to put out a fire at the building when they tragically lost their lives.

The building was imploded on Sunday morning around nine as thousands of residents made their way to the surrounding building rooftops to take picture and videos of the historical moment. 

The building, situated at Pixley Ka Isaka Street in Johannesburg central, was no longer fit for occupation after the tragedy took place on September 5, 2018.

After an assessment were conducted by structural engineers, it was discovered that the fire had caused severe damage to the slabs of the burnt floors and therefore posed a threat of collapsing. 

