'If a man threatens to kill you, he will'

"I'm alive because God wanted me to tell other women that when a man says he is going to kill you, he is going to kill you."

These were the words of Mpho Manganye, 44, who was shot and left for dead by her ex-lover Hans Motloung last year after she had dumped him.

On Tuesday, Manganye sat about 4m from Motloung, 39, in the Pretoria North magistrate's court where he was expected to be sentenced on a count of attempted murder.

Pouring her heart out to Sowetan, Manganye said her ex-lover had been abusive for years while they lived together at her RDP house.

"He used to beat me up a lot. If you look closely on my forehead there is a scar. He hit me with a mayonnaise bottle," Manganye said.

She obtained a protection order against Motloung after he assaulted her in the presence of his parents while in the Free State in 2016.

The abuse subsided for two months thereafter.

"He was a man who was very violent when intoxicated. He said he could not quit alcohol because of me," she said, adding that Motloung was unemployed in the five years that they were together and had a firearm.