Old Mutual denies reinstated CEO Moyo access to his office

Reinstated Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo has left the office building after being denied access to his office.

Moyo, who was fired in June, was reinstated by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday after it found that his dismissal was unlawful.

He returned to his office on Wednesday morning but was denied entry to his office. Old Mutual did this, it said, because it was appealing the ruling and Moyo should therefore not return to work.

This, according to Moyo and his lawyers, is in contempt of the court order. “An application for leave to appeal only suspends a court order which is final. This is not a final order, it says he is temporarily reinstated,” said Moyo’s legal representative Eric Mabuza. “They are in contempt of the court order because they should implement the order, it’s not being disturbed by anything.”

Old Mutual spokesperson Tabby Tsengiwe said they had been advised that Moyo is not supposed to return to work until the appeal is finalised. “As far as we have taken counsel as Old Mutual, it means that Mr Moyo is not permitted nor allowed to resume duty because our leave to appeal actually means that the order to have him reinstated is suspended.”