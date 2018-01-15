Patricia de Lille says she welcomes the charges levelled at her on Sunday by the DA.

Speaking to eNCA after party leader Mmusi Maimane said she would be investigated and prosecuted by the federal legal council‚ De Lille said: “I look forward to defending myself and to working with the federal legal council to get the proceedings over as soon as possible.

“I will be dealing with each and every count against me by providing witnesses and evidence.”

Announcing the outcome of Sunday’s federal executive discussion on De Lille’s future‚ party leader Maimane said De Lille’s handling of the drought in Cape Town had fallen short of the standards the party expected of her.

For this reason‚ she would play no further part in handling the drought. She would be charged with:

- Acting in a manner that has impacted negatively on the party;

- Failing to carry out her duties to the standard required by the party and by legislation;

- Bringing the party into disrepute;

- Acting in a manner that is unreasonable and detrimental to internal co-operation;

- Unreasonably failing to comply with official decisions of the party.

Maimane said the DA caucus in the City of Cape Town would be asked to pass a resolution preventing the mayor having anything to do with managing the city council’s response to the drought.