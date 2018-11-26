Twitter reacts to John Steenhuisen's lack of post-matric qualifications
Many South Africans were shocked that the DA’s John Steenhuisen may not meet his party’s proposed minimum requirement for holding public office - a degree qualification.
The Sunday Times reported that the DA in KZN suggested that the position of the party’s chief whip should be filled by a degree holder.
This could leave current chief whip Steenhuisen without a job because he allegedly only has a Grade 12 certificate.
Many in the DA have spoken in support of Steenhuisen’s abilities, despite his lack of post-matric qualifications.
Other people expressed shock that the outspoken chief whip didn’t further his studies after completing high school.
On social media, Steenhuisen responded to the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu about the issue.
Your qualifications have obviously equipped you and your journeymen well for rational debate (beating up journalists) and VBS looting. I would rather be degreelesss and honest than qualified and dishonest like you. https://t.co/1fdDi8KuIC— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) November 25, 2018
Party leader Mmusi Maimane defended Steenhuisen.
I have worked with a great legislator, a chief whip and a friend. He is the finest Chief whip of the opposition in Parli. A constitutionalist and a fierce defender of freedom. He will continue to serve our party and the people of South Africa @jsteenhuisen https://t.co/Gp1ONBM8n7— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) November 25, 2018
Meanwhile, there was mixed reaction from South Africans.
I have lots of degrees but look up to John Steenhuisen as an experienced, quick witted, highly knowledgeable politician from whom I have learnt an enormous amount.— Belinda Bozzoli (@belbozz) November 25, 2018
#Steenhuisen @Peaches_Nkosi @princekhanya_ were more qualified than this guy pic.twitter.com/76l9bxhAeA— NBS_WangeMpela (@NBS_WANGEMPELA) November 25, 2018
John #Steenhuisen will never find peace in Parliament. Dr Mbuyiseni Dlozi will show him flames ??? pic.twitter.com/lCyfkLz5In— Floyd (@AmuFloyd) November 25, 2018
Nywe nywe #Steenhuisen, nywe nywe finest mind, nywe nywe finest chief whip.. @Our_DA Instead of defending nonsense... Truth is.... pic.twitter.com/cHN0F52389— Morena the black (@morenatheblack1) November 25, 2018
John Steenhuisen is an inbcredible communicator both as a speaker and listener. He has an ability to sweep like no other politician in South Africa . Like John I do not have a degree but I believe I have political knowledge that many others lack. https://t.co/c7U2xVkcoS— Graham Gersbach (@GrahamGersbach) November 25, 2018
DA and John trying to salvage the matric situation #Steenhuisen pic.twitter.com/MO4DoubneQ— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) November 25, 2018