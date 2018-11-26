South Africa

Twitter reacts to John Steenhuisen's lack of post-matric qualifications

By Ntokozo Miya - 26 November 2018 - 10:14
John Steenhuisen only has a matric certificate, which may soon not be enough for him to keep his job as the DA's chief whip.
Image: Esa Alexander

Many South Africans were shocked that the DA’s John Steenhuisen may not meet his party’s proposed minimum requirement for holding public office - a degree qualification.

The Sunday Times reported that the DA in KZN suggested that the position of the party’s chief whip should be filled by a degree holder.

This could leave current chief whip Steenhuisen without a job because he allegedly only has a Grade 12 certificate.

Many in the DA have spoken in support of Steenhuisen’s abilities, despite his lack of post-matric qualifications.

Other people expressed shock that the outspoken chief whip didn’t further his studies after completing high school.

On social media, Steenhuisen responded to the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu about the issue.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane defended Steenhuisen.

Meanwhile, there was mixed reaction from South Africans.

