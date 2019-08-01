'Old Mutual is in contempt of court' - Peter Moyo

The battle between the Trevor Manuel-led Old Mutual board and embattled CEO Peter Moyo took a dramatic turn yesterday as Moyo was barred from his office and the staff was evacuated from the building following a bomb scare.

Moyo is now accusing Old Mutual of being in contempt of a court order after the company denied him access to his Sandton office despite the South Gauteng High Court interim order that he be reinstated to his position as his dismissal in June was deemed unlawful.

But Old Mutual insists that Moyo should stay away from its head office as the company is appealing the court ruling.

Old Mutual spokesperson Tabby Tsengiwe said the company obtained advice that the CEO can't return to work until the appeal is finalised.