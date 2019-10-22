The bell now tolls for Mmusi Maimane

Shame, outgoing mayor of Johanneburg Herman Mashaba just couldn't imagine being led by the bigoted Helen Zille. The bell tolls for you now [DA leader] Mmusi Maimane. -Jojo Mei, Joburg

Apology envoys ignore kids

Selling drugs to destroy children of another country is xenophobic. SA must demand apology on behalf of its citizens, and stop creating further problems for our kids with these pathetic apologetic "envoys". - Kagiso Sedumedi, Oxfordshire

Juju, Floyd feel nothing for SA

According to the information coming out, EFF leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu have looted the VBS bank like they looted Limpopo province through tenders. Surprisingly, intellectuals like Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Dali Mpofu support these crooks. Malema and Shivambu are not for the interests of the country and her people. -. Lesolanka

I smell a rat over Proteas rout

Are the Proteas so bad in the current test series being played in India? I smell a rat. - James Mathye

Talk fairly about referees' errors

I challenge all coaches to discuss the mistakes of PSL referees even those who benefit from the errors . Referees make mistake, coaches make mistakes, so do players. That is part of football but we can fix the mistakes in the game. - Sputla