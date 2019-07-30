EFF national chairperson‚ advocate Dali Mpofu‚ on Monday sparked questions regarding the future leadership of the red berets‚ explaining that the party advocates for fresh thinking and ideas.

Speaking on Power FM‚ Mpofu said he would be surprised if party leader Julius Malema stood for another term at the EFF's elective conference in December.

"If he's re-elected in December this year‚ I'd be surprised if he stands for another term. It's a difficult task and we believe in continuity of leadership. For example‚ even myself‚ I would never want to be in the same position‚ maybe not even for one term‚ let alone two terms or three terms. 'Cause it would stifle the organisation to do that. We need fresh ideas. We need fresh thinking. And we can all play different roles."

Mpofu said titles were not important to party leaders.

"As I say‚ we are not stuck with titles. if we were stuck with titles we would have wanted to be mayors of Johannesburg or mayor of Tshwane‚ or this‚ that and the other."