ANC Women's League wants 50% of all SOEs to be run by women

The ANC Women’s League is putting up a fight for at least half of all state-owned institutions to be run by women.

In a terse statement issued on Tuesday evening, the league’s secretary-general Meokgo Matuba dismissed what she called “deliberate entrenched maleocracy in the top echelons of the state-owned enterprises”.

The statement came after public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced that Andre De Ruyter, the outgoing CEO of Nampak, will takeover power utility Eskom.

There have been mixed reactions to De Ruyter’s appointment as head of the troubled entity. A tentative leadership structure of the ANC Youth League questioned his appointment, while the ANC itself threw its weight behind the appointment.