NSFAS explains how it accumulated irregular expenditure

Students who have been given money for courses that did not qualify to be funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), contributed to the scheme’s R7.5bn irregular expenditure for the 2018/19 financial year.

The irregular expenditure was also as a result of the students who qualified but were given funds in excess of their loans.

On Thursday the scheme announced that it will investigate the root cause of the irregular expenditure.

NSFAS administrator Dr Randall Carollisen said the financial aid scheme is declaring cumulative irregular expenditure of R7.5bn after reviewing data sets from prior years.

“In the previous financial year, the cumulative irregular expenditure was only R303.5m. It is important to understand that the cumulative figures to March 2019 and the restatement of cumulative figures to March 2018 result from the determination that the extent of the primary contributors also related to previous years,” Carollisen said.