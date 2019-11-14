KFC couple gears up for 'perfect' wedding

Nonhlanhla Soldaat has long dreamt of a fairytale wedding, and now her dreams are about to come true.

She has received support from big corporate brands after a video of her husband, Hector Mkansi, 37, proposing to her at a KFC outlet went viral. The couple's video made global headlines.

Mzansi's most-loved couple have been together for eight years. Soldaat said she met Mkansi when she was 18 and he was 27. At the time, her mother was against their relationship after she learnt that Mkansi was a pastor at a Zion Christian Church.

"My mother said Zion men were players and he would impregnate and leave me. It was worse when I visited him.

"We went to his home in Limpopo and I was warmly welcomed by his family. When I came back home my mother said I should go back to where I was from. I was emotional when I called him and he spoke to my mother and promised to pay lobolo."

Soldaat said it had not always been easy for them and at times Mkansi could not even afford to give her R20 for transport to return home after a visit or even buy her roll-on.