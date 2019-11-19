Gwede Mantashe opens a gap - will 'discuss' independent power for Western Cape

The Western Cape has inched a step closer to allowing municipalities to supply power to the province via independent power producers (IPPs).

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe has agreed to discuss the use of IPPs in the province, which could take pressure off power utility Eskom.

“I wrote to the minister to discuss the integrated resource plan [IRP]. He indicated that he will engage all provincial legislatures to discuss it,” said DA spokesperson on finance, economic opportunities and tourism Deidré Baartman.

She said the move could bring cleaner, cheaper electricity to the province and dismiss lingering concerns about load-shedding.