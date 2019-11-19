Call for 'essential services' declaration in aviation industry to prevent strikes

Certain aviation industry services should be declared “essential”, which prohibits employees from striking.

That is the view of DA MP Dr Michael Cardo, who wrote to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration's (CCMA's) essential services committee recommending the change.

“Employees engaged in essential services are prohibited from exercising their constitutional right to strike,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cardo explained that section 213 of the Labour Relations Act defined an “essential service” as one which, if interrupted, would endanger the life, personal safety or health of the whole or any part of the population.

Cardo suggested that pilots and technical ground and air staff, responsible for passengers’ health and safety, be regarded as performing an essential service.