'Our planes are safe': SAA assures Civil Aviation Authority

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) says it is conducting spot checks on SAA aircraft following claims by unions that the airline was using inexperienced personnel during the ongoing strike.

Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) are demanding an 8% salary increase. The strike entered its fifth day on Tuesday.

Numsa at the weekend cautioned passengers against taking SAA flights.

“Learners with no experience and temporary technicians are being deployed to fly on SAA aircraft without having relevant experience in maintenance and repairs,” the union alleged.

SAA strongly denied the allegations, saying the airline would never put passengers and its reputation at risk.

The aviation authority said it had noted with “concern” the statements made by Numsa.

The Sacaa said SAA had provided it with contingency plans before the strike commenced, and was assured the airline would take all necessary care to uphold civil aviation safety and security.