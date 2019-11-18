Strike-hit SAA to resume flights to destinations in Africa

SAA said on Monday that international flights had resumed and passengers would be able to fly to six destinations from Tuesday.

The airline had to cancel domestic and regional flights from last Friday after thousands of workers affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) went on strike.

“We are pleased that SAA is now able to increase services and to offer our customers more flights on the African continent, and that all our international flights are back on schedule. It is also important to assure SAA customers that our operations are safe and that the airline will never compromise on this core responsibility,” said Philip Saunders, the airline's chief commercial officer.

Flights to Accra, Lagos, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek and Harare are set to resume on Tuesday.

The airline thanked staff who decided to work despite receiving threats.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said customers traveling to destinations in Africa would have their initial flights rebooked and would be contacted. He advised passengers not to travel to their departure airport unless they had a rebooked itinerary.

Travelers on international flights will be able to depart as booked.

"Customers seeking a refund or wishing to rebook their travel on a future SAA service have until November 30 2019 to finalise their arrangements," he said.