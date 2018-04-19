The bus stops here - but negotiations between labour unions and bus companies will resume on Thursday as they aim to end the national bus strike.

Commuters had to grit their teeth to navigate long‚ frustrating queues to board taxis‚ trains and share lifts as the strike got under way on Wednesday.

Wage negotiations between South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBAC)‚ the Commuter Bus Employers Organisation and SA Bus Employers Association started in January this year and deadlocked last month.

Negotiations will‚ however‚ resume on Thursday at 10am at the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and will continue on Friday if necessary.