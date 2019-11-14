Lindiwe Sisulu seeks more water in Lesotho

Water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the water SA is currently getting from the multi-billion rand Lesotho Highlands Water Project is not enough and needs to be increased urgently.

Sisulu was speaking in Malingoaneng, the Mokhotlong district of Lesotho, yesterday, while participating in two ceremonial blastings for the construction of phase 2 of the project which will see the construction of the new dam named Polihali. The dam will be downstream from the confluence of the Senqu (Orange) and Khubelu rivers.

"The (new) dam will augment the water that we have in the area of Gauteng, water from the first phase of the project is not enough but it will also provide water to the Free State, North West and Mpumalanga," Sisulu said.

She said SA was currently experiencing water hardships due to drought.

The Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) is a multi-phased project initiated to provide water for Gauteng province in SA and to generate hydro-electricity for Lesotho.

According to the department, the first phase of the project contributes water amounting to around 27% of the entire integrated Vaal River system.

The project was established by the 1986 Treaty signed by the governments of the Kingdom of Lesotho and the Republic of South Africa.