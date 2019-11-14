Back to the Dark Ages in Mapetla

It is midday in Mapetla, Soweto, and the sun is blazing. When entering this part of the country's biggest township, the first unusual thing that strikes you is the strange silence in the area.

There is none of the local music that normally plays around this time from various homes as pensioners listen to their favourite radio stations.

Emily Letlhaka, 78, has had her breakfast and her son is busy washing the dishes.

The breakfast was cooked on an open fire outside the house because about 130 households in Mapetla have not had electricity for the past five months.

A transformer along Sekoati Street malfunctioned in July and residents say Eskom told them it would not be fixed until they settled their debt.

Letlhaka tells Sowetan that Eskom personnel had since come and asked for R6,000 from each household to reconnect the transformer.

She says she was disturbed by this as she had agreed to the installing of a prepaid meter about five years ago and had thought her family had entered a new era in dealing with its Eskom debt.