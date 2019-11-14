Investment alone can't fix Mzansi's woes

Following another investment conference, SA seems well on its way to attaining the goal of raising R1-trillion in investment in five years.

It is encouraging to see foreign and local business committing to pour money into the country's economy.

The value of such investments will be that they translate into benefits for ordinary people and development for communities across the country.

It has become the trend for these benefits to be quantified in the number of jobs to be created through the funding pledged at the conference.

Raising investment is important but is only one part of achieving development. The other is ensuring that the state is capable and geared to directing these funds into priority areas.

This year the figure stands at 412,000 direct jobs with an unquantified number of indirect jobs as well as business opportunities.