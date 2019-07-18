Lindiwe Sisulu defends Nomvula Mokonyane: 'SA did not invest enough in infrastructure'

Minister of human settlements, water and sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu has weighed in on the claims that former minister Nomvula Mokonyane left the department in shambles.

Sisulu said the problems relating specifically to infrastructure date back to the apartheid government.

In an interview on 702, she said SA did not invest enough in infrastructure for what is now a basic right, adding that the infrastructure inherited in 1994 that was meant to cater for 13% of the population now has to cater for 100%.

Here are five key quotes from the interview:

Ageing infrastructure

"Not only does the department not have enough money, but our infrastructure is ageing and it was never meant to cater for the people it is catering for right now."

Bad reputation

"We do have a very bad reputation in the public domain about how we've been using our money. We can't go to our people and say 'we don't have money'. We have problems of infrastructure that we're dealing with."