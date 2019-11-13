WATCH | 'I thought my sister was going to die' - Tornado's trail of devastation through KZN

Hundreds of community members of eMpolweni, between New Hanover and Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, have been left destitute.

Homes, churches and schools were destroyed in a tornado which swept through their settlement, claiming the lives of two people, injuring dozens and killing many animals.

For 13-year-old Bandile Xulu it was a moment of life and death – and despite being dazed and confused about what was going on, he only had one thing on his mind: getting his younger sister to safety.