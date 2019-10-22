Scopa MPs slam no-show ministers at meeting to discuss Eskom finances

MPs have accused top ministers in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet of undermining parliament after they snubbed a Scopa meeting that was to discuss the billions of rands owed to cash-strapped Eskom by municipalities.

During a meeting of Scopa on Tuesday, the director-general of the department of co-operative governance, an Eskom board member and representative of municipalities' umbrella body Salga were sent packing by fuming MPs.

This was after the DG of the co-operative governance Dan Mashitisho told the meeting that his minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is chairing inter-ministerial task team on municipal Eskom debt, would not be attending as she was at a cabinet meeting.

Other ministers from the task team - Tito Mboweni from finance, Gwede Manatshe of energy, Lindiwe Sisulu of water and sanitation, Pravin Gordhan of public enterprises - were also a no-show at the meeting with parliament's public finance watchdog body and did not send apologies.