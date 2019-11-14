Expanding SA's economic profile is the business of Brics Summit

Today, more than 50 senior SA business leaders will join their counterparts from Brazil, Russia, India and China to discuss strategies of achieving inclusive growth, shared prosperity and balanced development in the five-member bloc.

The Business Council, a body representing business leaders, will table recommendations to the heads of state of Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA (Brics) on how the political leaders can assist in expanding intra-Brics trade and investment.

At present, even though these countries account for a sizeable share of the world economy, trade between them is low and imbalanced. For example, of the total of all SA's exports, we only sell some 14.7% to the Brics nations.

To us, as members of the local chapter of the Brics Business Council - the body of business leaders which advises government officials and leaders - this low trade is an opportunity to grow our productive capacities to expand intra-Brics trade and even out the trade balance.