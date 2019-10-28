Rand Water impose water restrictions due to high demand.

Water consumption on Rand Water supplied areas has shot up substantially over the past week, placing risk on sustainability of supply.

This was announced by Rand Water CEO Sipho Mosai on Monday as Gauteng was engulfed with serious high temperatures with no rain in sight in the next weeks.

"Water consumption has become unsustainable," said Mosai.

Mosai told journalists in Johannesburg that demand for water had increased from an average of 4,368 mega-litres a day to 5,000 mega-litres a day.

This, he adds, has prompted Rand Water to impose water restrictions to municipalities.

"At this stage we cannot be using water for anything than drinking... If we reduce the demand, we should be fine," said Mosai.

Gauteng has been having high temperatures for weeks, which has put water demand high.