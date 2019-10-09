KwaZulu-Natal residents warned to brace for stormy weather

Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert in KwaZulu-Natal as heavy rains are expected to hit the province on Wednesday evening.

Sipho Hlomuka, the province’s MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), urged residents to keep a close eye on weather activity after the weather service (Saws) warned of thunderstorms and heavy downpours in northeastern parts of the province from Wednesday evening into the early hours of Thursday.

“KZN is suffering from the effects of climate change, which has made it difficult to predict weather patterns. Our residents must take the necessary steps, which include seeking appropriate cover in the event of heavy downpours,” said Hlomuka.

Cogta said disaster-management teams would be keeping a close eye on areas prone to localised flooding as a result of heavy downpours. The department urged motorists to drive carefully, and parents and teachers to ensure that children remained safe during the storm.

In April the province was hit by devastating floods that left more than 70 people dead and displaced many others.