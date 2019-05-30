Responsible investments and why we should care

With various corporate governance scandals unfolding, environmental disasters like the floods in KZN destabilising communities and social ills like high unemployment threatening economic growth, you may be wondering how you can play a part in making the world a better place.

Increasingly you can by choosing where to invest – choosing managers who invest responsibly and pay attention to environmental, social and governances or ESG issues.

Jon Duncan, the head of responsible investment at Old Mutual, says responsible investing is no longer just an issue for large corporate investors, like retirement funds, to worry about. Individual investors can now also influence companies through their investment choices.

He says although emerging markets like South Africa lag the rest of the world when it comes to ESG investments, the focus should be less about whether you should invest responsibly or not and more about the impact investing responsibly can have on your investment returns.

When you invest in companies that pay attention to ESG issues, they are less likely to be embroiled in scandals that affect the value of the business and its share prices, as was the case with African Bank or Steinhoff.

Data from global financial services firm, Morningstar, shows that sustainable funds globally have delivered strong track records over the last three to five years. Last year was reportedly an exceptionally good year in which many sustainable funds outperformed their global benchmarks.

Additional data from the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance, an alliance following sustainable investing, shows that about $23-trillion is now allocated to funds committed to responsible investing globally.

Jessica Ground, the global head of stewardship at the global investment manager based in the UK, Schroders, says in order to identify the true opportunities in ESG investing and avoid the risks in the market, you need a deep understanding of your values and the different ESG approaches your fund manager may take.

Funds that do offer ESG investment opportunities could apply any one of these approaches: