Ramaphosa set to address thousands at May Day rally in KwaZulu-Natal

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address thousands of workers during a May Day rally in Durban on Wednesday.

This as the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) prepares to host a number of May Day rallies across the country.

Ramaphosa will address workers at Cosatu's main celebration, expected to begin at the Sugar Ray Xulu stadium in Clermont at around 10am.

The main event comes amid brewing tensions within the eThekwini municipality.

Thousands of municipal workers downed tools on Tuesday and embarked on protest action in the city's CBD.