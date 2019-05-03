One dead, two injured and more than 30 arrested in violent Durban protest

One person died and dozens were arrested after police opened fire on protesting eThekwini municipal workers in Durban on Thursday.

Metro spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad confirmed to our sister publication TimesLIVE on Friday that at least 31 people were arrested and charged with attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

This after scores of workers resorted to breaking concrete bins and trashing shop windows as they plunged the Durban CBD into chaos.

The workers started protesting on Tuesday following disputes over salary increases granted to 55 uMkhonto weSizwe veterans employed in the water and sanitation department.

In a video which has gone viral, police can be seen firing nonlethal rounds into crowds of protesting municipal workers.

Parboo said two people were injured during the clash with police. One was hit by a rubber bullet, while the other fell and hit his head.